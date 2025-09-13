Susan Earlene (Malstrom) Ness passed away peacefully in her home on June 14, 2025, at the age of 82.

Susan Earlene (Malstrom) Ness, 82, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2025, after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

Susan is survived by her three sons: Joseph (Sarah) Ness of Ridgefield, Washington; Greg (Billie) Ness of Elma, Washington; and Mark (Beth) Ness of Longbranch, Washington; six grandchildren: Christopher Ness, Abigail Ness-Quinn, Carley Ness, Carter Ness, Bailen Ness, and Elizabeth Susan Ness; and four great-grandchildren: Wade Thiriot-Ness, Sephira Ness, Selah Ness, and Jameson Ness-Quinn.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Joe Ness, her parents Earl and Eva Malstrom, and her brother William “Bill” Malstrom.

She will be remembered for her strength, warmth, and love of life.

For those who wish to honor her memory, a donation can be made toward a scholarship in her name or to Hospice.

Susan’s full obituary can be viewed at http://www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries.