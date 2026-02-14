Susan Aro Frank, 81, of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 25, 2025, following surgery.

Born in Aberdeen, Washington, in 1944, Susan faced profound loss at age five when her mother, Vivian Ellamae Aro (Hopkins), died from an illness. Susan’s father, Samuel Emil Aro, and grandmother, Toini Aro, raised her, her sister Sherry, and brother Samuel Jr. This early tragedy shaped Susan’s dedication to her children, which became her life’s work.

Susan married Fredric Michael Frank (“Mike”) in 1968 and enjoyed a 55-year partnership before Mike died in July 2024. As a wife, Susan was a devoted partner who helped Mike operate his pharmacy in Basin, Wyoming, from 1971 until 1984. When the family moved to Roswell, New Mexico, Susan focused on raising her young children and supporting Mike’s work as a Walgreens pharmacist. When her children were older, Susan worked as a dental assistant in Roswell, sharing her caregiving skills with the entire community. After retiring, Susan and Mike enjoyed traveling the world together on cruise ships. In 2011, Susan and Mike moved to Albuquerque to be closer to their son, Lucas Nathaniel Frank, and his wife, Taunya Christen McCabe Frank. When Mike suffered from dementia, it was Susan who provided years of love and care before Mike required assisted living. It was a 55-year partnership built on mutual respect, trust, loyalty, and devotion to one another and family.

Susan and Mike raised two children, Lucas and Jason Aro Frank. Jason was tragically killed when he was 21. For Susan, it was a life’s work left incomplete. Susan channeled her grief into helping others by joining the New Mexico chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, where she led efforts to advocate for victims’ rights and prevent violence.

As her boys grew, Susan attended every sporting event, every graduation, and, to her boys’ occasional apprehension, every parent-teacher conference. There was no avoiding the consequences of underachieving, but there was also no lack of love and support. Susan told her children, “You are my life’s work, so be careful what you do with it.” It is a gift to be raised by someone whose primary focus is your well-being — a gift that, when correctly received, outlives the giver and, in so doing, makes the world a better place.

Susan’s best friend in life was her older sister, Sherry. When their mother died, Sherry was equal parts sister, mother, and friend. Susan once told Sherry, “I don’t know whether I see you more as a mother or sister, but you are the greatest present our parents ever gave me.” When Sherry’s husband, Tim Benson, passed away, Susan invited Sherry to live with her family in Albuquerque. It was a lovely bookend to witness these two sisters sharing their twilight years, living in the same city for the first time since they were teenagers.

At 74, Susan began her second life’s work as Grandma. Always carrying cookies and a warm smile, Grandma Susie was a constant presence for her grandchildren, Mia and Adalynn. Her daughter-in-law, Taunya, treasures their conversations about motherhood and Susan’s unwavering encouragement. The Frank family was blessed to have such a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, and friend. Susan, your life’s work is complete, but the kindness and generosity you shared will echo for generations. Thank you.