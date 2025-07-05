Susan Ann Muhlhauser, age 77. Lifetime resident of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, June 15, 2025, at Pacific Care Center In Hoquiam.

She was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Aberdeen to Robert & Shirley Markley. She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1966.

She got married on June 22, 1968, to Mike Muhlhauser. She passed away exactly one week prior to their 57th wedding anniversary.

Throughout her life she worked at various convenience stores and gas stations as a cashier. She volunteered for numerous years at the Aberdeen VFW and the American Legion in Aberdeen. She also volunteered her time to help with the Aberdeen Peewee and little league when her children played baseball. A couple of activities she enjoyed participating in during her life were bowling in several different leagues and camping with her family. The one activity she was very passionate doing was playing bingo with her friends.

Relatives include her husband, Mike Muhlhauser, of Aberdeen. Son Michael (Chris) Muhlhauser of Pittsburgh, New Hampshire. Son Terry Muhlhauser of Shelton. Daughter Tammy (Ralph) Hammond of Aberdeen. She had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Williard (Len) Markley of Hoquiam and Mark Dodd of North River.

She was proceeded in death by her two sisters, Judy Markley and Shirley (Darlene) Strunk.

