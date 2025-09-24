Beloved Husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, Steven N, Carlson, passed away at the age of 82 at his home in Bothell, Washington, on May 10, 2025.

Steve was born at St. Joseph Hospital on Feb. 17, 1943, in Aberdeen, to Connie (Johnson) Carlson and Norman Carlson.

He attended St. Mary’s for 8 years until graduation. He then graduated Weatherwax High School in 1961. During those high school years he played baseball and basketball and was co-editor of his high school yearbook. He thoroughly enjoyed those years with his many friends while waterskiing at Lake Quinault, enjoying the beaches and playing sports. While in high school he delivered 118 Aberdeen Daily World newspapers with his trusty dog, Blackie, by his side. He earned $18 a month. With that money he bought a basketball and vest, which he kept for many years as a reminder of that time and how hard he had to work to earn it.

After high school he attended and graduated Grays Harbor Community College before transferring to Central Washington University were he earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters Degree in Education.

On July 22, 1966, he married Vicki L. Martin from Hoquiam. During their 59 years of marriage they were blessed with two sons, Scott and Kevin, and six grandchildren: Michael, Maci, Emily, Avery, Jacob and Claire. He will always be known as their much loved “Gpa.”

He taught in both Shoreline and Northshore School Districts as a Physical Education Specialist until retiring in 2001. He loved his job and was a natural at connecting and relating to kids.

He maintained throughout his life, friendships with many of his high school friends including Doug Moore, Jim Elway, John Donaldson and Marty Chorba to name but a few. Collectively, they relived, at every opportunity, their past high school experiences always acknowledging how very special those times were and how lucky they were to have had them.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Connie and Norm Carlson. He is survived by his wife, Vicki, their two sons, Scott and Kevin, his six grandchildren, and his sister, Barbara Ericks.

He was deeply loved and will forever be missed.