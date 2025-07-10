Steven Crawford Levold was a Grays Harbor transplant that married into a family of Grizzlies and somehow managed to raise a family on Arnold Hill in Aberdeen and become the “Voice of the Bobcats” for over two decades.

Steven Crawford Levold was a Grays Harbor transplant that married into a family of Grizzlies and somehow managed to raise a family on Arnold Hill in Aberdeen and become the “Voice of the Bobcats” for over two decades.

Born in Sunnyside, Steve often spoke of his fondest memories operating a rock crusher for his dad’s business and his time in Sunnyside and Packwood. Steve was the third of four children born to Alice and Ernest Levold and spent the last decade of his life back in Packwood close to his sister Jan and brother-in-law Joe.

In the ’80s Steve moved to the Harbor to become the manager of KXRO and KDUX. With a BA in Communications from Washington State University, Steve was a die-hard Coug fan. He taught his daughters to sing the Cougar fight song as a bed time story and could always be found sporting Coug, Aberdeen Bobcat or Taholah Stars gear when he wasn’t wearing his suit or leather jacket and Ray-Bans on his beloved 1974 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Steve was a true Harley guy, getting his motorcycle license before his driver’s license as a teen.

Steve was a smart man. He could answer every question on Jeopardy and could also build a motorcycle, skin a deer and remodel a bathroom all in the same day.

Steve had a voice made for radio and most people that grew up in Grays Harbor can still hear his “and that’s another Bobcat, FIRST DOWN!” or “Good evening Bobcat fans and welcome to Sam Benn gymnasium for another Black Hills League game with YOUR Aberdeen Bobcats!” His daughters remember him announcing state basketball games at the Tacoma Dome and it taking days to get out of his “announcer voice.”

Steve spent his career working in radio and finance and worked for Piper Jaffrey, DA Davidson and Morgan Stanley before retiring in the mid 2000’s.

Steve loved his daughters. He was always very proud of his oldest daughter Jessica’s accomplishments. When she was a cheerleader for AHS he used to wear a button with her cheerleading picture on it to every game. Even though he was a Coug, he was very proud of her when she graduated from the University of Washington and was in Delta Gamma sorority. He had a special bond with his youngest daughter Olive all the way up until the end. He was always there when she needed him throughout her entire life and would drop anything to pick up her call.

Steve is survived by his daughters Jessica (Nathan) Hoover of Montesano and Olive Levold of Olympia, grandchildren (Hudson, Henry, Harrison, Winnie and Lainey), his brother Paul (Jeannie) Levold of Seattle and sisters Jan (Joe Lysek) and Mary Levold of Alaska.

In his last few years of live Steve was dedicated to his community Packwood, especially in the Packwood Presbyterian Church and Packwood Senior Center. Before his passing, Steve was preparing to teach Vacation Bible School this summer to share his love of God with children in the community.

A funeral service will be held at the Packwood Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 12 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Packwood Presbyterian Church at 13096 US 12, Packwood WA, 98361 or Aberdeen High School Athletics ATTN Michaela Hoover 410 N G Street Aberdeen, WA 98520.