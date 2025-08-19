Stephen HerringtonJuly 19, 1983 — July 29, 2025

Steve Herrington was born in Renton, Washington July 19, 1983.

He graduated from Montesano High School in 2001 and worked in various heating and cooling jobs until he earned his journeyman card in the sheet metal union.

Steven enlisted in the Army at the age of 29 and was still active duty when he passed away from the results of PTSD while trying to get treatment.

The Army transferred him to Joint Base Lewis McChord this past winter.

He is survived by his parents Pat and Kristie at the home, sisters Oriana and her husband Steve of Renton and Tamara of Montesano, his ex-wife Cassi of Lacey, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins

Memorials can be made in his name to PAWS or the Montesano Methodist Church.