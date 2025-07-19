Stella Pearl Woody, 83, passed away comfortably at home in Aberdeen on July 7, 2025.

She enjoyed making everyone she met smile and laugh. She had an amazing sense of humor. She loved jigsaw puzzles, going to the casino, video games and also loved watching game shows.

Her precious little black wiener dog, Betty, could always be seen with her in travels. Betty passed a few years ago.

Stella also was a huge Mariner fan with Edgar Martinez #11 being her hero. J.P. Patches was another whom she love to go see when he came to town.

She worked alongside her husband William at Woody’s Truck and Auto on Wishkah until they closed their business.

She then worked at the Dollar Store at the SouthShore Mall, where she loved to get on the intercom and ask for a price check, just for an occasional giggle.

She is survived by her husband William, three children: Marva, Phillip and Regina, son-in-law Paul, son-in-law Lester, seven grandchildren: Serra Nicole “Krid,” James, Kaitlin, Sasha, Tanya, Trisha and Austin “Bubba;” and six great-grandchildren: Alexis Pearl, Rylin, Henley, Ellis, Vivian and Wylder.

M.G. B. Y. — May God bless you. You are my sunshine.