Stanley Lettin

Stanley Lattin was born in York, Nebraska in 1941 to Ray and June Lattin. He died at St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, Washington from acute myeloid leukemia and pneumonia on July 6, 2025. Stan married high school sweetheart, Jan Nelson in 1963. He is survived by Jan, son Ben (and wife Lori), daughter Dana, granddaughter Abby, and sister Gerry Wachter (husband David).

Stan grew up in Richland, Washington and graduated from Columbia High School in 1959. After graduation, he attended Columbia Basin College and Pacific Lutheran University.

He worked as a city planner for the Regional Planning Commission in Richland and the Metropolitan Planning Commission in Portland, Oregon. He ended his city planning career in Aberdeen, Washington where he was the Grays Harbor Regional Planning Director, a position he held for 10 years. After leaving the Planning Commission, he worked for the Port of Grays Harbor as the Director of Planning and Economic Development until his retirement in 1994.

Shortly after Stan retired, he and Jan remodeled and moved to their cabin on Harstine Island. They lived there for many happy years. As Stan’s health declined, they moved to Tumwater, Washington where they lived for eight years before moving to Panorama, a retirement community in Lacey, Washington.

Stan often told Jan to “stick with me and see the world,” which is exactly what they attempted to do during his retirement. They may not have seen the entire world as promised, but they traveled to many countries and every continent except Antarctica.

When he wasn’t traveling, he loved to do woodworking projects. He served on many local, state and national committees, commissions and boards during his life. Family time was a high priority for him and sometimes the entire family vacationed together. He will be sorely missed.