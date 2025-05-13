Sr. Charlotte Van Dyke, SPName in Religion: Sr. Paulette

Sr. Charlotte Ann Van Dyke (Sr. Paulette) died on April 30, 2025, at 3:55 a.m. at St. Joseph Residence, Seattle, Washington, at 91 years of age, after 71 years as a Sister of Providence.

Vigil Service: Thursday, May 15, 2025, 3:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Residence, 4800 37th Avenue SW, Seattle, Washington Funeral Mass: Friday, May 16, 2025 at 11 a.m., St. Joseph Residence. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Seattle Washington, at 1:45 p.m. Bonney-Watson Funeral Home, Seattle, Washington is in charge of the arrangements.

Sr. Charlotte was born on Sept. 21, 1933 in Olympia, Washington to her parents, Edward August and Adeline Genevieve Van Dyke. As the oldest of five children she grew up in a busy household with her four siblings, Mary, Barbara, Ann, and Kenneth. Her devout and loving family were strongly influenced by the German and Dutch heritage that enhanced her family’s values and rituals.

In her early years, Sr. Charlotte was taught by Sisters of Providence at St. Michael’s School in Olympia. When in first grade, Sr. Charlotte announced when she grew up, she wanted to be a Sister or an actress. In 1953, Sr. Charlotte was the reigning Miss Capitol Hill and slated to be a Seafair princess. Instead, she entered the Sisters of Providence community. She became a Novice in 1954, received First Vows in 1955, and Final Vows in 1958. “I became a Sister of Providence to serve people,” said Sr. Charlotte.

Her academic accomplishments included: High School Diploma, Olympia High School, 1951; BSN, University of Portland, 1963; MBA, George Washington University, 1969; and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree, University of Puget Sound, 1992.

Her upbringing and her ministries demonstrate her interest in charity and justice, which defined who she was as a person. Sr. Charlotte had four very different ministries — teaching, nursing, hospital administration and law. Her teaching ministries: St. Patrick Grade School, Walla Walla (1955-56); St. Joseph Academy, Yakima (1956-57, 1958-60); and Providence High School, Burbank, Calif. (1957-58). She began nursing studies in 1960 and her nursing ministry included: St. Joseph Hospital, Burbank (1963-66). After she received her MBA, her hospital administration ministries included: Providence Hospital, Oakland, Calif. (1969-71); Providence Hospital, Seattle (1971-72); St. Elizabeth Hospital, Yakima (1972-83); and St. Joseph Hospital, Aberdeen, Washington (1983). After she became a trial lawyer, Sr. Charlotte specialized in family law. Her clients were primarily poor and paid for her services in kind. She also ministered on her religious community’s leadership team (2005-09), and served on numerous social justice boards, and was a dedicated volunteer at her parish and in her community.

Sr. Charlotte was blessed with a warm and friendly smile, insightful intelligence, and clever wit. She loved life and cherished the memories of all the people that were part of her life. She was thankful for the gift of her family, and her continued friendships from her youth that have endured throughout the years. She had a passion that lived in her heart for her religious community and serving others. Sr. Charlotte liked to sing and had a contagious laugh. She is now singing and laughing in heaven. She will be immensely missed.

Her parents, and her brother, Kenneth preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Joe) Gulla, Barbara (Jim) Van Dyke Shuman, Ann (Lars) Strandberg, many nieces and nephews, and her religious community.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Sisters of Providence Retirement Fund, 1801 Lind Avenue SW, M1-C, Renton, WA 98057-9016.

