Sidney Carl Pierog, 90, a lifelong Harborite and devoted family man, passed away Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Sidney, affectionately known as Sonny by his mother and sisters, was born on Nov. 30, 1935, to Carl Joseph and Lula (Niemcziek) Pierog in Port Townsend, Washington. The family moved to Cosmopolis, where Sidney proudly grew up as a “Cosi Termite.” As a teenager, he worked for the Forest Service, gaining experiences that turned into stories told for years to come. He graduated from J.M. Weatherwax High School in Aberdeen, Washington in 1954.

On April 6, 1956, Sidney married Doris Jean Waite at her parents’ home on Forsythe Street in North Aberdeen. The newlyweds built their family home next door using lumber from the former Alexander Young Elementary School.

Sidney was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He took pride in being present for his family and found joy in the simple things, especially time spent together. He loved fishing and hunting, enjoyed woodworking, and had a keen interest in photography. He was also a proud longtime member of the Polish Club. Sidney worked for many years as a millwright at ITT Rayonier Pulp Mill until its closure. He later attended Grays Harbor College and continued working at Lamb’s Grays Harbor before retiring.

Sidney and Doris shared 70 years of marriage and raised five children together, creating a home filled with love and laughter. Sidney is survived by his wife, three sons, Brad (Sherri) Pierog of Aberdeen, Steve Pierog of Montesano, and Todd (Michelle) Pierog of Montesano, and two daughters, Kathy (Phil) Kalisch of Cosmopolis and Brenda Pierog of Aberdeen. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Stefani, Joseph, Whitnie, Sydni, Meaghan, Katie, Kayla, Paige, Jon, and Hannah, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes Conrad and Martha Marthe.

A celebration of Sidney’s life will be held Sunday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Cosi Lions Hall in Cosmopolis, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimer’s foundation.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.