Shirley Ann Herzog, 94, of Montesano, Washington, passed away on Sept. 16, 2025. She was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Edwin Richards and Amanda (Miller) Richards, and was raised by her father and grandparents, Arthur and Mary Richards.

Shirley married Amos (Ben) Cameron and had two daughters, Carole Falk (Mike) and Cheri Scherible (Jim). In 1960, she married Charles “Chuck” Herzog, the love of her life, and together they raised their son John Herzog (Tami), in Montesano, where they made their home.

Over the years, Shirley worked for a local dentist in Port Townsend, as a waitress at Breck’s Restaurant in Cosmopolis, and later as a library aide at Montesano Junior-Senior High School.

She is survived by her children, six grandchildren: Cathie Hassman, Carin Freebie, Ryan Scherible, Sara Rupe, Madison Herzog and Jake Herzog and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles.

Shirley loved fishing, dancing, entertaining, golfing, gardening, and cooking. She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and the joy she brought to family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced once details become available. To share memories and express condolences please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.