Sharon Ann (Perry) Goodenough went home to her Lord on Oct. 5, 2025. She has been reunited with her beloved Bobby and family gone before. Sharon was born April 18, 1941 in Olympia at old St. Pete’s Hospital to James Vernon Perry and Sabra Almeadia (Whitt) Perry.

Growing up she lived a few places and had many fond memories of the farm out on Steamboat Island in Olympia. Her dad left farming and started logging all around Belfair. They moved to the Aberdeen area in 1947 where her father logged all over Smith Creek area, along the Westport Highway and all the way to Amanda Park. Sharon saw some of these areas logged another two times. She went to grade school at Griffin, Whitman, Stevens, and then out at Lake Quinault when the school was across from the Quinault Mercantile.

Sharon had a wonderful family life growing up with lots of love, laughter, family and music. The Whitts and Perrys could all play instruments mostly by ear so there was always music whenever they got together. She would often say if there’s no country music in Heaven she’s not going.

On August 30, 1958 Sharon married Robert Lyle Goodenough and they were just shy of their 60th anniversary when he passed away in 2018. They spent most of their married life in South Aberdeen raising their family. Sharon loved her family with her whole heart and soul. She was lucky enough to be able to have her grandkids sometimes daily during the week.

Sharon was active in Stevens school PTA, Girl Scouts, Grandmothers Club, TOPS, she also loved volunteering at local nursing homes, and spent 40+ years as a volunteer in youth baseball. Any kid that played baseball at Pioneer Park in the last 50 years she probably watched and could tell you a story about most of them. Her family had three generations of players, even after Bob’s passing she would go over on her electric chair to watch the first game and be home by dark.

One thing Sharon loved to do was cooking and baking. She learned from her mother and grandmother. She loved to bake all kinds of goodies when the family was all home. John Barnett, who coached baseball with Bob, could eat a whole pan of her cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, watching baseball, and decorating. Her home was full of her favorite angels, window clings, and for the holidays she decorated her windows and everyone loved her Christmas Village, it was always a big hit.

When Bob retired they bought a 28-foot motor home and traveled to several states. They spent a month traveling to Wisconsin and went fishing on the Mississippi River with cousins MaryLou, Tom, Dick and Ruth. They also went to Florida and many other places to watch Randy, Vern and Danny play baseball. Together they spent eight years going to Arizona to watch the Mariners spring training, where they met some great players and their families. When they were on the road Bob and Sharon saw many historical markers, visited museums and saw all kinds of natural beauty.

Normally no destination set and minimal interstate. She wasn’t ready to give up traveling, but life happens. She went on for 27+ bonus years after having survived brain aneurysms. Sharon didn’t drive, so in her later years she relied on the Grays Harbor Public Transit System. She knew many of the drivers since their youth and they spoiled her greatly because of it.

Sharon will be greatly missed. She lived a life filled with family, friends, music, and community involvement. All in all what a wonderful life she had.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brothers David, Duane, Richard, and Robert Perry; and sister Judith Mullins. She is survived by her sister Joan Mullins of Montesano; children Vernon Goodenough of Cosmopolis, Karen Goodenough of Aberdeen, and Randy Goodenough of Hoquiam; grandchildren Danny (Beau) Goodenough of Aberdeen, Marissa Goodenough of Hoquiam, and Cameron Goodenough of Elma; great-grandson Tucker Robert Goodenough of Aberdeen; as well as numerous sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at Harrison Family Mortuary, 311 W Market Street, Aberdeen, WA, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 from 2 to 4 p.m. Sharon will be laid to rest at St. John’s Wishkah Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life potluck will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wishkah Valley Community Church, 4281 Wishkah Road, Aberdeen, WA.

