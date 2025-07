Velma Tuck

A celebration of life for Aberdeen resident Velma Darlene (Mudgett) Tuck, who died May 27 at home, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at South Aberdeen Baptist Church.

Arrangements were by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Diane De La Cruz

A potluck and celebration of life for Artic resident Diane De La Cruz, who died Sept. 8, 2024, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at the Artic Community Hall.