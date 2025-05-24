Service notice

Scott Andrew Churchel, 55, a lifetime Grays Harbor resident, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. located at Olympic View Grange (Brady Grange) 466 Old Monte-Brady Road, Montesano, Washington. This will be a potluck luncheon, the family asks to bring a beverage or dish if you are able.

Arrangements were entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home, in Aberdeen, Washington.