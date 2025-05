Eunice Blubaugh

A memorial service in celebration of the life of Eunice Blubaugh will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Ocean Shores. The memorial service follows the mid-morning worship service. Pastor Michael Duncan is scheduled to address the assembly. Mrs. Blubaugh passed away on November 21, 2024. She was 95 years old. Her children, Jonathan and Jeremy, welcome everyone’s attendance.