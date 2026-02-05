Senja Rae Edwards, 86, of South Bend, Washington passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 12, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Senja was born to Edward and Lucy (Michaels) Janhunen on Aug. 9, 1939 in Raymond, Washington. She was raised in her home town and graduated from Raymond High School in 1957. She married Larry E. Taylor, December 31, 1955 and together they raised three children, Cindy, Kaari and Larry.

She worked in the office and warehouse at East Point Seafood and spent a couple summers working at Queen Fisheries cannery in Bristol Bay. In September of 1981, she took ownership of the Raymond Dairy Queen from her parents. She hired, trained and mentored a multitude of youth, often giving them a first job and teaching them skills to be successful in life. Through the Dairy Queen she sponsored youth sports, Timberland Library Summer Reading program and senior birthday celebrations. In 1999, she lost her husband, Larry and in 2001 she remarried to Malcolm John Edwards and welcomed his children and grandchildren.

Senja enjoyed the outdoors with skiing, hiking, gardening and her birds. She spent more than 40 years on the slopes, teaching her children and grandchildren how to ski, and spent hours on the trail with the Olympians Hiking Club and family, even hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Senja always had a knitting project going and blessed her children and grandchildren with cozy hats and socks. She was proud of her Finnish heritage demonstrating Sisu, baking pulla, and meeting relatives in Finland. Senja was an active member of the Elks and Lions Clubs and the Pacific County Historical Society. She assisted with the Knowledge Bowl for the local high schools.

Senja’s story doesn’t end here. Her feisty, funny personality, her Sisu and her demonstration of how to be a strong person live on in those who survived her passing; her brother, Curt Janhunen (Hildegard); her daughters, Cindy Wilson (John) and Kaari Runge; her son Larry Taylor (Jackie) and her honorary daughter, Anne Ip; her grandchildren: Chris, Jen, Josh, Torre, Kaari, and Kelly and her great-grandchildren: Sadie, Ash, Taden, Laari, Greta, Xander, Jessica, Jax, Axel, Senja, Fiona and Finley. Her beloved dogs, Bart and Ebony will miss her. The family would like to issue a special thank you to the Corcoran family for their love and support of Senja.

Senja is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years Larry, her second husband, John, as well as numerous family and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend and share memories at a celebration of life open house, March 7, 1-4 p.m. at the Raymond Elks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pacific County Historical Society or a fund of your choosing.