Sandrea Schroeder

Sandrea Lee Schroeder passed away at her home in Bay City, with her family by her side, on Nov. 5, 2025. She was 81 years old.

Sandrea was born on July 3, 1944, in Yakima, Washington, to parents Homer Earl Brown and Esther Igrena (Reynolds) Brown. She graduated from Ocosta High School, and on May 2, 1964, she married Alfred Robert Schroeder in Westport. Sandrea worked for the school district as a cook and an office clerk.

In her spare time, she loved to quilt, sew, and crochet. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Sandrea is survived by her husband, Alfred Schroeder of Bay City; sons Rick Schroeder of Gig Harbor and Dan Schroeder of Tacoma; brother Earl Brown of Lake Tapps; as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Esther Brown; brother Wayne Brown; and sister Esther Davies.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 24, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the Ocosta Recreation Hall.