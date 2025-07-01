Royann Bonnell, age 86, passed away on May 28, 2025, after a quiet battle with lung cancer.

Royann, along with her twin sister Ruth (named after their parents Roy and Ruth), was born in Hoquiam, graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1956 and lived most of her life in Grays Harbor. After retirement from SeaFirst Bank where she worked for 22 years, she enjoyed the warmth of Arizona for 18 years and returned full-time to Montesano in 2019.

At an early age, the twins started dance classes with Marion Haege. Royann went on to study ballet with Jan Collum in Tacoma, Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle and with Robert Joffrey in New York. In 1959, Royann married Gary Fulkerson and they had two children, Kristi (Spargo) and Dean Fulkerson. They subsequently divorced, and Royann married her “partner for life” Bob Bonnell in 1974. Royann and Bob were married for 37 years until his death in 2012.

Royann and Bob explored the USA by car over the course of many road trips, and saw several National Parks and Monuments as well as traveling the AlCan Highway into the Yukon and NW Territories. They also traveled to New York, London and the Caribbean together. Royann took several memorable cruises with her sisters Barbara and Ruthie and brother-in-law Patrick, traveling to Russia, Germany, Europe, South America and the Mediterranean.

Royann loved to camp along the Hoh River with her family and friends, and spent many summers and 4th of July camp-outs there. Having always enjoyed playing card games, she took up bridge in 1998 and eventually achieved her goal of becoming a Bridge Life Master in 2022. Though always elegant with perfectly manicured nails, Royann was an avid football fan and could out-scream anyone when yelling at a receiver to RUN THAT BALL!

Royann is survived by her daughter Kristi Spargo, stepchildren Patty Bonnell Hasko and Dan Bonnell, twin sister Ruth Parker, Ruth’s husband Patrick Parker, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Bonnell, son Dean Fulkerson, sister Barbara Baxter, nephew Brian Baxter and stepson Bob D. Bonnell.

In keeping with her wishes, Royann’s ashes will be spread in the Hoh River at a private family gathering. While Royann loved fresh flowers, she asked that you instead donate an equivalent amount to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF.org) to help fund a cure for the disease that claimed her son Dean.