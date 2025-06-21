Ronald “Ron” A. Lutzvick, 72 years of age and a longtime Harborite, died on Friday, June 13, 2025. He was born on May 12, 1953, in Aberdeen, Washington to Henrietta (Jobst) and Thomas Lutzvick.

He was raised in Hoquiam, graduating from Hoquiam High School in 1971. Ron went on to work for ITT Rayonier and later for Grays Harbor Paper as a Treatment Tech. On October 28, 1972, he married his loving wife, Vicki (Carroll) Lutzvick. They were married for 49 years before her death in 2022.

Ron was predeceased by his wife, Vicki; parents, and by his three brothers: Reginald, Thomas, and his twin brother, Donald, all of Hoquiam. Ron and Don were inseparable throughout their lives.

Ron is survived by his sister, Katy (Jeff) Tatro; and by his two daughters: Stacey (Eric) Timmons and Kammi Barbo. He is also survived by his three grandchildren whom he absolutely adored: Jessica Barbo, Gavin and Parker Timmons; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron enjoyed his many trips to Disneyland with Vicki. They often traveled to Disneyland multiple times a year. He also collected old B-rated horror movies from the ‘50s and ‘60s, and in his later years, he enjoyed the hobby of building golf clubs.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cosmopolis Lions Club.

Please take a moment to share your memories, or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com/. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.