Ronald McDougall went home to his Heavenly Father Dec. 28, 2025.

Ronald McDougall went home to his Heavenly Father Dec. 28, 2026.

He was born on August 9, 1935, to Wilma and Harry McDougall. He is survived by Joanne McDougall, his wife of 45 years; brother, Rick (Tara) McDougall; daughter Cathy (Curt) Hartley and granddaughter, Josie; son Jack (Myrtle) McDougall and grandson, Tyler; sister-in-law, Carol McDougall; and grandchildren: Kyle McDougall, Alicia McDougall, and Deshell Reed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William “Bill” McDougall; son Darrin McDougall; his first wife, Joyce Tyler Winkler McDougall; granddaughter, Chrissy Hartley; step-children: Thomas, Brian, and David Harrington; grandson, Daniel Harrington; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He graduated from Wishkah High School and attended Grays Harbor College and Bellingham College. He worked at Grays Harbor Paper Mill for 40 years.

He proudly served in the Army in Korea from May 1954 to April 1956.

He was an avid outdoorsman — trapping, hunting, fishing, hiking, hill climbing motorcycle riding. His last fishing trip was September 2025.

He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

We invite you to join us in his celebration of life on April 18, at 1 p.m. at Montesano Presbyterian Church, 201 East McBryde Avenue, Montesano, Washington, 98563.