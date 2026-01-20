Ronald Edward “Ron” Bacon, a longtime resident of Hoquiam, Washington, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Dec. 22, 2025 at Montesano Health and Rehab.

Ron was born on Dec. 17, 1933, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota to George Bacon and Adeline Ward. He was the oldest of six children. During his childhood, the family lived in Minnesota before moving to Deadwood, South Dakota, in the 1940s.

At the age of 15, Ron was sent to live with his father in Minnesota where he started his working career delivering newspapers. He graduated from Owatonna High School with the class of 1952. Shortly thereafter, he proudly enlisted in the United States Army, serving from Sept. 29, 1952, to Sept. 2, 1955. Ron served in a medical unit and was stationed in Korea toward the end of the Korean War.

After completing his military service, Ron pursued higher education. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Pacific Lutheran University and went on to study physical therapy at the Mayo Clinic School of Physical Therapy at St. Olaf’s College in Rochester, Minnesota. After graduating from the clinic Ron began working at St. Mary’s Hospital Hilltop Physical Therapy in Grand Junction, Colorado. Here, through a mutual friend he met Jane Ann Beck.

On May 10, 1963, Ron married Jane in Grand Junction, Colorado. Wishing to move west, Ron and Jane settled briefly in Portland, Oregon, where their first daughter, Kari, was born. In 1966, Ron accepted a position at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, and the family relocated to Hoquiam, Washington. Their second daughter, Dara, was born the following year.

Ron worked at Grays Harbor Community Hospital for 17 years. In 1983, he opened Hoquiam Physical Therapy in downtown Hoquiam, serving the community with compassion and skill. Throughout his career, Ron also worked as a traveling physical therapist with Harbors Home Health and Hospice. He fully retired in September of 2013.

Ron and Jane made Hoquiam their home for more than five decades, becoming deeply involved in the community. Ron was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and later Saron Lutheran Church. He also participated in the Olympians Hiking Club, the Mountaineers, and the Sunset Camera Club.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, Ron spent countless hours hiking and climbing throughout the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges. He climbed many major and minor peaks, including Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens. Ron was also a passionate photographer and was rarely seen without a camera, capturing images of nature, family, and community that reflected his love for the world around him.

Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Ann Bacon, who passed away on Oct. 29, 2025; parents George (Ann) Bacon and Adeline (Emil) Braulik, as well as by his brothers Floyd “Bud” Bacon and Gary Braulik.

He is survived by his daughters, Dara Gaddis and Kari Hasbrouck, both of Hoquiam; six grandchildren Nathan, Justin, Sadie, Joshua, Hannah and Seth; five great-granddaughters; his sisters Diane Gilbert of Arizona and Amy Atkinson of Port Angeles, Washington; his brother Geri Braulik of Priest River, Idaho; and many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service honoring Ron and Jane Bacon will be held on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. at Saron Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.