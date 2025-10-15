Robyn Lee (Engelquist) Roloff, age 81, of Pacific Beach, Washington, passed away on Oct. 6, 2025, in University Place, Washington.

Robyn was born on July 14, 1944, in Vancouver, Washington, and graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1962. At the age of 18, she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Roloff, with whom she shared many years until his passing in 2000. She later married Doug Hughes in 2004 and moved to Pacific Beach, Washington.

Robyn was the proud mother of three children: Darci (husband Chris), William ‘Bill’ (fiancée Kristen Cashel), and Casey (wife Laura). She also cherished ten precious grandchildren: Lucy, Carson, Olivia, Valerie, Jane, Meg, Jack, Kinzley, Charlie, and Henry. Her greatest accomplishment was being a devoted and loving mother & grandmother.

A dedicated entrepreneur, Robyn owned an interior design business and became a real estate broker at age 50. Over her life, she owned two coffee shops, two gift shops, and real estate companies in Lincoln City, Oregon, and Pacific Beach, Washington. She played a key role as an advisor and VP of Sales for the new beach town of Seabrook, Washington, working alongside her children, Casey and Laura, and Darci.

Robyn was known for her loyalty, knowledge, compassion, and unmatched energy. Her deep faith in Jesus Christ was central to her life, and her devotion to family and friends was evident in all she did. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones and the large circle of friends she treated like family.

A small family service will be held, and a Celebration of Life and Dedication will be planned in Seabrook in the Spring.

Robyn was a Head Cheerleader for Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Washington. Her squad won All-State awards, and she was OUR family’s Head Cheerleader. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hoquiam High School Band & Cheer, where six of her grandchildren attended. Make checks payable to Hoquiam High School/Band & Cheer, 501 West Emerson Ave, Hoquiam, WA 98550.