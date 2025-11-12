Robert Lee Richardson, who was more affectionately known as “Bob” or “Bobby Lee” by friends and family, passed away at home Oct. 18, 2025, at the age of 89.

Robert Lee Richardson, who was more affectionately known as “Bob” or “Bobby Lee” by friends and family, passed away at home Oct. 18, 2025, at the age of 89. Bob was born in Aberdeen, Washington to parents Howard L. Richardson and Gladys M. McBride-Rice, on Oct. 8, 1936. He grew up in the Wishkah Valley and resided there for 89 years.

Bob attended Wishkah schools, and graduated in 1956. While in high school, he participated in football.

Bob was a millwright by trade, working for E.C. Miller, Tikka Trucking, and Mayr Brothers. He was a hay farmer on the side. He loved his summers in the hay fields, always keeping a close watch on the weather in order to choose the perfect day to cut his hay.

He was most happy in the seat of his tractor.

Bob was a generous and community-minded man. He served the Wishkah Valley as a volunteer firefighter and commissioner for 30 years. Whenever someone was in need of anything, he was always right there to lend a helping hand. He was very dedicated to his family, his farm, and his community. Bob was a good mechanic. He also enjoyed making his own wine. Often, he could be found in his garage playroom, enjoying a Pepsi and eating popcorn — one of his favorite ways of spending a little idle time.

Bob is survived by his daughters Barbara Mattson (Mike), Patty Dodson (Harry), Kim Adams (Mike), Sandy Gee (Bill), son-in-law Joe Miller, and grandchildren Jenny Pelt (Chris), Kadi Hinchen (Shawn), Megan Fredrickson, Dalton Dodson, Michael Adams (Jaimi), Bryan Adams (Brianna), Amanda Brittain (Scott), Colton Gee, Jim Miller and Nikolas Miller (Christa), as well as 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beverly Miller, brother Pete Higginbotham, and sister Janice VanBlaricom.

Bob’s generosity, kindness, and love for his family and community will forever remain in our hearts.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Wishkah Fire Department, 4660 Wishkah Road, Aberdeen, WA 98520.