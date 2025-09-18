Robert Irwin Pearson, 83, formerly of Hoquiam, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2025, in Richland, Washington with family by his side.

Robert was born Jan. 14, 1942, to Bernard Victor Pearson and Marjory (Hughes) Henriks in Oakland, California. Bobbie was soon joined by his two brothers Rodger and Howard — the trio known as Rip, Rod, and Hod who kept each other entertained in their early years.

In third grade, Robert’s parents divorced, and he moved to Interior, South Dakota with his mom and brothers into a cabin that didn’t have indoor plumbing or electricity. At 12, he started splitting time living with his father in Anacortes, and his mom, or family friends, in South Dakota. When he was 13, he hitchhiked from South Dakota to Anacortes. Money was tight. He won awards for several sports in school but excelled in basketball and went on to compete in State Championships for Anacortes High School.

Robert was also a start basketball player for Skagit Valley Junior College in 1961 and 1962. About this time, he started commercial fishing in the summers — starting at Neah Bay, and later off Kodiak, Alaska, sparking a lifetime love affair with sports fishing, crabbing, clam digging and boat building.

In 1963, Robert transferred to Washington State University in Pullman, eventually joining Delta Upsilon, while studying Industrial Arts and Education. The following year through a DU social he met Mary Ann Stassinis at a picnic. Despite Mary Ann’s cool reception, they eventually hit it off. Mary Ann graduated that year and Robert quit school at that point to work and save money so they could get married, which they did, in Pasco, Washington in 1965.

In 1966 he was drafted into the Marines, serving two years as a Radio Intelligence Operator in Pensacola, Florida and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. After an honorable discharge, Sgt E-5, he resumed studies at WSU and graduated in early 1970.

Robert taught shop, math, and even health class, starting in the fall of 1970 at then Hoquiam Junior High, which moved to the current Hoquiam Middle School, until he retired in 2002. During that time he coached 7th grade boys basketball for 25 of those years, and enjoyed watching his former players at the local high school games when he wasn’t working on home projects.

Robert, with the help of his wife Mary Ann, daughter Deanna, and Harry “Red” Brenner, he built the house that family would call home for the next 45 years.

After retirement Robert volunteered for The Poggie Club, helping sustain local fish runs. He enjoyed working out at the YMCA, and taking coffee with the boys when he wasn’t working on an artistic ventures, not to mention fishing and hunting with friends and family.

Robert is survived by Mary Ann Pearson (his wife of almost 61 years), Mark Pearson, Howard (Diane) Pearson, Patty Pearson, David (Jane) Pearson, Florence Pearson, John Pearson, Larry Williams, and many nieces and nephews.

Robert is preceded in death by father, Bernard Victor Pearson, mother, Marjorie Hughes Henriks, brother, Roger Pearson, and daughter, Deanna Lynn Pearson.

A graveside service was held on Aug. 15, at Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam, Washington followed the next day by a celebration of life at 8th Street Ale House in Hoquiam, Washington.

If you wish to contact Mary Ann or Mark please write to them at 1250 Adair Drive, Richland, WA 99352