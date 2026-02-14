Robert “Bob” Moore, born Dec. 18, 1937, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2026, at his home in Westport.

Robert “Bob” Moore, born Dec. 18, 1937, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2026, at his home in Westport, Washington, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Aberdeen, Washington, spending most of his youth in Tokeland and the majority of his adult life in Westport, the coastal community he proudly called home.

He lived a life defined by hard work, dedication, and deep devotion to his family. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1958, an experience that shaped his strong sense of duty and resilience.

Following his military service, Bob built his career on the water. He worked as a commercial fisherman and later ran local canneries, becoming a respected and familiar presence in the community.

On Nov. 17, 1961, Bob married the love of his life, Donna Smith. Together, they created a blended family, building a home rooted in love and commitment.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Moore.

He is survived by his children: Dodie Peterson, Kathy Tilley (Keith), Jerry Tilley Jr., Laurie Rockwell, Terrie Polk Freemire, and Vicky Sinclair (Bret); along with 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Bob was a devoted father and an adored grandfather. His steady presence, quiet strength, and unwavering love made him deeply cherished by his family.

A service celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. at South Beach Christian Center in Grayland, Washington.

Bob will be remembered for the life he built, the family he loved, and the lasting impact he leaves behind in the hearts of all who knew him.