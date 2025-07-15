Rita Mae (Leimkuehler) Beeler, daughter of Elmer John and Zora Mae Leimkuehler, went to join her Savior on July 9, 2025.

Rita Mae (Leimkuehler) Beeler, daughter of Elmer John and Zora Mae Leimkuehler, went to join her Savior on July 9, 2025. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Nov. 2, 1937.

Rita was active in various clubs and played violin before graduating from Normandy High School in 1955. She attended Anderson College in Indiana, then graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1962.

She met her husband Harry Louis Beeler while on a college trip to New York City in 1961. After their wedding on July 28, 1962 they made their home in Aberdeen, Washington. Rita taught business courses at Weatherwax High School for two years before starting their family. They moved to Cosmopolis, Washington in 1965, and she was an actively involved homemaker, wife and mother. Rita was a leader in Cub Scouts and active in her local church, first Alder Grove then Montesano Church of God.

After more than a decade, she returned to work as an accountant at Presler, Larner and Mertz, then began teaching again at Quinault High School. While teaching she earned her master’s degree in education at University of Portland. Rita always held strong ties to her extended family in the Midwest. Her passions included her children’s activities, baking, line-dancing, crafting, leading and hosting numerous showers and dinner parties. She dearly loved and supported her three granddaughters.

Rita is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Harry Beeler, son Kevin Beeler of Cosmopolis, Washington; daughter Kami (Ed) Stilwell of Oregon City, Oregon; sister Elnora Leimkuehler of Clarksville, Indiana, three granddaughters and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service is being held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Montesano Church of God followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cosmopolis.

Burial arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.