Ricky Ginter, 71, of Elma, Washington, died July 1, 2025.

Born April 1, 1954, in Olympia, Ricky was the son of Forest Ginter and Betty E Palmer. His warm personality and ready smile defined him throughout his life, as he devoted himself to helping others and sharing joy with everyone he encountered.

Cars and the open road captured Ricky’s imagination, and he dedicated many hours to automotive tinkering and travel. The Pacific Northwest’s forests and beaches provided his favorite escapes, with camping adventures bringing him countless days of peace and joyful discovery. His welcoming spirit and genuine friendliness left lasting impressions wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Larry and Terry Ginter.

Ricky is survived by his longtime partner, Teressa Goodall; son Joshua Ginter; daughter Amanda Loomis; brother Steven Ginter; sister Melody Matson; and extended family.

Private services will be held. Contact his family for info.