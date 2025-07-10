Richard “Ricky” Graham of Hoquiam died Feb. 18, 2025, in Montana from injuries sustained in a car accident.

He was born Nov. 14, 1983, in Aberdeen to Richard and Jean (Moore) Graham.

Ricky graduated from Hoquiam High School in 2002 and had worked from Butcher Scrap and Holcomb Upholstery.

He enjoyed painting, working on cars, building furniture and spending time with his daughter Harlyn and nieces Taylor and Masen.

Ricky is survived by his parents Richard and Jean Graham, brother Nicholas (Cassi) Graham, sister Cari (Larry) Davis, grandfather Harlan Moore, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his daughter Lillie and grandmother Carmen Moore.

A celebration of life potluck will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Events on Emerson, 212 4th St. in Hoquiam.