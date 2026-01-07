Richard “Rick” Wes Schmidt of Westport, Washington passed away on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at his home at the age of 57.

Born on Sept. 16, 1968, in Dallas, Texas to David and Linda (North) Schmidt, Rick and his younger brother, Jacob were raised in Graham, Texas.

In high school, Rick played football where he excelled and made many great memories, graduating from Graham High School in 1988.

Thereafter, Rick joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country for over a decade. During his military career, he lived in Indiana, Chicago and Germany. He was a trained as a tank mechanic and retired as an Army recruiter. He was an outstanding recruiter, receiving many awards for his service.

After his retirement from the military, Rick moved back to Texas, working and attending college. He then moved to Westport, Washington in search of his charter boat dream. Rick fell in love with salmon fishing as a young boy going out with his dad on his charter boat. He was hooked and always dreamed of owning/operating his own. At age 16, he spent the summer deck handing and once again dreamed of one day owning his own boat. He earned his captains license in 2004, becoming a third-generation charter boat captain. Rick ran a variety of boats, fished with friends and eventually bought his own vessel.

The Blue Eyes was his pride and joy, meticulously taking care of it, especially the engine room, which he kept shiny clean. Rick loved salmon fishing, operating his boat, being on the ocean, admiring anything that had to do with boats. On the off season, Rick worked various jobs, working on equipment at the cranberry bogs, selling Christmas trees and mechanic jobs. He also enjoyed travelling back to Texas to visit longtime close friends.

Rick was a member of American Legion, National Association of Charter boat Operators and the Westport Charter Boat Association.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, David and Linda (North) Schmidt and his grandparents, Alvin and Dorothy North, whom he greatly cared for and deeply admired. Rick is survived by his brother, Jake (Jen) Schmidt of Blue Springs, Missouri; nephew Payton Schmidt; nephew Carter Schmidt and girlfriend Kim Mallonee of Chehalis, Washington. Rick is also survived by a circle of friends who loved Rick dearly and will forever treasure his friendship.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor and remember Rick. Please take a moment to share your memories for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.