Richard Lee ‘Dick’ HarrisMarch 24, 1934 — January 14, 2023

Richard Lee “Dick” Harris passed away peacefully at his residence in Olympia on Jan. 14, 2023.

Dick was born 88 years ago in Worthington, Minnesota to Alvin and Sarah Harris. Not long afterward, his family moved to the upper Skagit Valley, where they welcomed a sister Loretta and a brother Marvin “Jim” to their family. Both Loretta and Jim preceded Dick in death.

Although Dick loved his upbringing and his life in the upper Skagit, he left Concrete at age 17 to go off to college. While he never moved back to the upper Skagit, it was always in his heart.

Dick attended Blackburn College in southern Illinois, then acquired bachelors and masters degrees from Western Washington University and his Doctorate of Education from Washington State University. Being a Cougar fan was a guilty pleasure that Dick couldn’t ever break free from.

At Blackburn, Dick met Helen Voigt of Oak Park, Illinois. They married in 1956 and had three children; Karl (Jody), Michelle (Mark), and Stanley (Barbara), five grandchildren; Joseph, Karly Jo, Kurtis, Joshua and Sarah “Aly,” and two great grandchildren: Edmund and Colin.

Dick’s first job in education at age 19 was as a junior high history teacher and high school track coach. Some of his track participants were the same age as he was. Dick taught throughout Washington until 1969, then he became the Dean of Continuing Education at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen.

In 1981, Dick and Helen moved to Rochester, New York, for a job at the Rochester Institute of Technology. He first retired in 1986. They moved back to Washington and settled in Bellingham. Dick became a Master Gardener and actively wrote poetry, although after a couple of years of tending his one-acre garden and writing he went back to work as an administrator at Western Washington University, officially retiring in 1990. Dick lived life fully.

While writing prolifically and publishing two poetry books, he also enjoyed gardening, traveling and leading educational trips through the Skagit Valley and Europe. Dick and Helen moved to Olympia in 2019 where Helen continues to reside.

Dick is remembered as a gentle, thoughtful man with a wonderful sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.