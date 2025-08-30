On Aug. 22, 2025, Richard J. (Dick) Kufahl Sr., age 88 and a lifelong resident of Grays Harbor, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Copalis Crossing.

On Aug. 22, 2025, the man, the myth, the legend, the real Richard J. (Dick) Kufahl Sr., age 88 and a lifelong resident of Grays Harbor, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Copalis Crossing. He was born on Nov. 15, 1936, in Aberdeen, Washington to Arthur Otto and Elsie May (Warwick) Kufahl.

He grew up in Copalis Beach on a small family farm, which is now Coles Paradise Estate. Dick attended Moclips Jr./Sr. High School but left school before graduating to work. During the summers, he would go to Eastern Washington to pick fruit, while the rest of the year, he would cut shake blocks, leading to his longtime career within the timber industry.

On May 16, 1958, he married JoAnne Pink, and they began their married life in Copalis Beach. After a few years, they moved to Copalis Crossing to raise their growing family. Dick loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he also enjoyed trapping, digging clams, and peeling cascara.

He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnne, son Richard J. “Dickie” Kufahl Jr., and two daughters Bobbie J. Mattice and Sherrie L. Inman.

Surviving relatives include three daughters: Terrie L. Matsen (Ronny) of Wishkah Valley, Anita K. Thao of Aberdeen, and Melinda M. Weidman of Copalis Beach, 12 grandkids, 13 great-grandkids, one great-great -grandkid, one nephew Tommy Jones (Connie) of Leavenworth, Washington, and one niece Annie Jones (Bob) of Belfair, Washington.

Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude go to Annie and Bob for all the help and time spent with Dick. Not only did they help with scheduling and getting him to appointments, but they did weekly visits, took him shopping, to lunches, and on adventures such as the N.W. Trek, the Columbia River, Olympic Game Farm in Sequim, toured the Olympic Peninsula loop, etc. He was always excited to share the details of these adventures.

Sincere thanks and appreciation go to Dick’s honorary son, Robert Cameron, for all the help with appointments, wellness checks, meal deliveries, visits and so on. Especially the visits to me as well. It means more than you know.

At Dick’s request, no service will be held.