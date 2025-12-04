Richard Hart “Dick” Sampair, 98, of Ocean Shores Washington passed away on Nov. 8, 2025.

Dick was born on April 4, 1927 in Hoquiam, Washington to Richard A Sampair and Mildred Hart Sampair. His brother Gene joined the family the following year.

Dick went to school in Hoquiam and graduated in 1945. He went on to serve in the Merchant Marines, afterward coming home and starting work at a few different jobs before settling in at Weyerhaeuser Pulp Mill in Cosmopolis. He retired in 1995 from Weyerhaeuser and started working on cash machines at local banks.

In May of 1961 he married Sharon Arseneau Walczak. They had four children together and seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Dick enjoyed bowling and golf throughout the years, along with card games. His children referred to him as Mr. Hoyle during numerous card games.

After retirement Dick moved to Ocean Shores. Finding places along the golf course was of importance to him, so that he could watch the golfers as they were playing through, waving to many of them who knew him. He loved his last house because of the view.

He moved into Channel Point in November 2024 due to health issues.

He is survived by his children Pam (Dave) Foss of Montesano, Jeri (Fred) Ross of Oak Harbor, Teri (Kevin) Goodrich of Westport and Rich Sampair of Central Park.

Dick is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nephews Stan Sampair and Roger Sampair, and former daughter-in-law Connie Sampair.

Services will be held through Coleman Mortuary at a later date.