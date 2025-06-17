Richard “Dick” Andrew Alexander passed away peacefully on June 10, 2025, at the age of 76.

Dick was born May 9, 1949, to Andrew and Blanche Alexander in Raymond, Washington.

Dick graduated from Raymond High School in 1967. He then attended Grays Harbor College for two years before going to work for Weyerhaeuser. Dick found his calling in the timber industry early on, working summers as a choker setter and equipment operator before starting his career as a Weyerhaeuser log truck driver.

Dick married Susan Totten in 1972. They had two children: Anthony and Jillian.

Dick’s career as log truck driver for Weyerhaeuser lasted 50 years, hauling over millions of miles. He took great pride in each truck he drove, always adding his signature swan to the hood. He enjoyed swapping stories at the truck shop and bringing laughter to those around him. To his coworkers and fellow drivers, he was more than a colleague — he was a friend, mentor, and legend behind the wheel.

He is survived by his children; Tony (Adela) Alexander and Jillian (Kevin) Campbell, his grandchildren, and sister; Bonnie Hemple.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind — a legacy built one mile, one load, one memory at a time.

A graveside service will take place Friday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at Menlo Cemetery in Menlo, Washington. Following his service, we will share a toast and stories at the Pitchwood Alehouse.