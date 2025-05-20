Richaleen Raá Odegard

Richaleen Odegard, a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, surrounded by her two children.

Born on Feb. 12, 1962, Richaleen brought warmth, creativity, and kindness into the world and the lives of all who knew her.

She was the devoted daughter of Theda Richards and Leonard Richards, and the proud mother of Jonathan and Rebecca. In recent years, she found her greatest joy in being a grandmother, cherishing every moment spent with her grandchildren.

Richaleen had a special eye for beauty in the everyday. She loved gardening, sewing, and especially quilting, each piece a reflection of her care and creativity. Though she dreamed of doing more refurbishing projects, her passion for creating and envisioning beautiful spaces was evident to all who knew her.

Above all, Richaleen loved being surrounded by family. Her happiest moments were spent sharing stories, laughter, and quiet comforts with those she loved. Her memory will live on in every flower that blooms in springs, every lovingly stitched quilt, and in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to love her. She will be deeply missed, forever remembered, and always cherished.

A private urn committal ceremony will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cosmopolis, Washington. Please share your memories and condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.