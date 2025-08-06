Rev. Robert “Bob” William Roiko passed away on July 22, 2025, in Aberdeen, Washington. A retired Lutheran minister and long-time Grayland resident, he was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Aberdeen, Washington to Finnish immigrants, Bill and Sadie Roiko.

Robert was married to Alona Jones Roiko for 65 years. She resides in the family home. Together, they had four children: Sonja (Darren) Gellerson of Vancouver, Washington; Philip (Dani) Roiko of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Stephen (Andrew) Roiko of Seattle, Washington; and Aaron Roiko, of Aberdeen, Washington. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Robert graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1958, and was inducted into the PLU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007 for his accomplishments on the basketball court. After graduation, he attended Lutheran seminary school in St. Paul, Minnesota from 1959 until his completion in 1963. Robert and Alona then served as missionaries through the Lutheran church in Brazil from 1963 to 1972. Robert served as a Pastor in Salem, Oregon; Snohomish, Washington and Pasco, Washington for many years.

In retirement, Robert enjoyed coffee and conversations with friends and family, cheering on grandkids during their events, playing pinochle, creating movie script ideas, and attending Twin Harbors Lutheran Church.

Robert was proud of his Finnish heritage, a man of faith and compassion, and never knew a stranger. Even at the end, he could tell you about all of his caretakers and their families. His master said to him, “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.” — Matthew 25:23

A memorial service will be held in Rev. Robert Roiko’s honor on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, from 2 to 5 p.m. located at Twin Harbors Lutheran Church in Grayland, Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert’s name to: Twin Harbors Lutheran Church. 2424 State Route 105, Grayland, WA 98547. A private urn committal will take place at Fern Hill Cemetery. Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.