A celebration of life for longtime Aberdeen educator Randy Hancock, who died April 26, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, in the Sam Benn Gymnasium at Aberdeen High School. A reception to the follow in the Aberdeen High School Commons.

The family looks forward to gathering with anyone whose life may have been touched or impacted by Randy, including former players, students, colleagues, friends and community members. Please plan to wear your favorite past or present Bobcat gear or blue and gold.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to a scholarship in Randy’s honor. The Coach Randy Hancock Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established to support the coaches and students of Aberdeen High School.

Donations can be sent via gofundme.com to the Coach Randy Hancock Memorial Scholarship Fund or to:

Coach Randy Hancock Memorial Scholarship Fund

1st Security Bank

Aberdeen Branch

120 N Broadway

Aberdeen, WA 98520

Roy Ann Taylor

A celebration of life for longtime Grays Harbor resident Roy Ann Taylor, who died July 30, 2024, in Arizona, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Quinault Cemetery, followed by a no-host time of fellowship at the Rainforest Village Salmon House.