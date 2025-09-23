Phyllis Polly Keyser, 100 years, former Ocosta resident and former Ocean Spray office clerk, passed away Sept. 5, 2025, at the Broadview Care Center in Seattle, Washington. Phyllis was born on Dec. 31, 1924 in Ocosta, Washington to Chester and Anna (Grossman) Roberts. She grew up in Ocosta and graduated from Ocosta High School in 1942 and then attended the University of Washington.

Phyllis was first married to the father of her daughters, Alfons Johnson, in 1944. In 1963 she was married to John Hubbard, the love of her life. He passed in 1975. She then married Edward Keyser, also of Ocosta. She and Eddie very happily spent their golden years together. Phyllis worked for the Ocean Spray cranberry cannery in Markham, Washington, and retired after 30 years of service. She loved traveling in her motorhome and was an avid fan of football and baseball. She enjoyed reading the newspapers, cruises and traveling to Hawaii with her sister, Maxine. She loved listening to music and being with her family and grandchildren at gatherings and events.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (Tony) Pangilinan of Kirkland and Cheryl (Denny) Thomas of Yelm, stepdaughter, Joann Forrester, of Renton; four grandchildren: Kevin (Beth) Thomas of Phoenix, Frank (Scherry) Thomas of Little Rock, Heidi Thomas of Yelm and Michelle (Vernon) Shear of Renton,. Her great-grandchildren are Vanity, (Karl) Brown of Los Angeles, Matthew and Joel Thomas of Phoenix, Jennifer (Tyler) Kirkevold of Renton and Spencer (Jordan) Shear of Renton. and her great-great-grandchildren are Lorenza and Zion Brown of Los Angeles, Easton and Declan Kirkevold of Renton. She was preceded in death by brothers Edgar and Edmond Roberts (twins), Roger and Rodney Roberts (twins) and sister, Maxine Kummer.

There will be a graveside inurnment service for Phyllis on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Fern Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Aberdeen Elks Club.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.