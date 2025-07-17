Philip Dwight Graves, 82, of Malone, Washington passed away Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Philip was born on May 6, 1943, in Elma, Washington to Perry and Anna (McKay) Graves. Philip was raised in Malone, where he lived all his life. He graduated from Elma High School in 1961.

In 1967, he married the love of his life, Nancy Reinke. Together, he and Nancy raised four children on the family farm in Malone.

Philip continued the family business as a dairy farmer on his property for a number of years. Eventually, he left farming to work in logging with Boyd Zepp. Following that, he worked for Al Zepp as a truck driver. When Philip retired, he returned to farming, this time working alongside his son.

Philip was a member of the McCleary United Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed playing basketball, and even more so, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sports games and being there to cheer them on. Though his passion was farming, and caring for his cows, he also loved fishing and spending time with his family. Philip Graves was a kind and caring man who will be sorely missed.

Philip is survived by his four children: Mat (Tabitha Cohen) Graves of Malone; Marcus (Julie) Graves of Malone; Debbie Murphy of Brady, and Dana (Virgil) Ochsner of Elma. Philip leaves behind three sisters, Marie Jones of Elma, Martha O’Grady of Seattle, and Elaine Denny (Mickey) of Sequim, as well as 10 grandchildren: Bridgette, Douglas, Arron, Corina, Elyssa, Elliot, Jessica, Jamie, Alexis, and Lucus, and numerous great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Philip is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy; a sister, Joyce Blank; a son-in-law, Rick Sholes, and two grandchildren, Danielle and Travis.

A service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 19, at Olympic Christian Academy in McCleary, Washington. All are welcome to attend. Food and fellowship at the church will follow.

Please take a moment to share your condolences and memories for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.