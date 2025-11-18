Peri Laine Tackett Shapansky, age 67, passed away on Nov. 7, 2025, at 4 a.m. after a very long battle with her health.

Peri was born In Seattle, Washington on Nov. 11, 1957, the daughter of Donald and Elaine Tackett. She moved down to Grays Harbor with her parents and her siblings, Laura Tacket, Lon Tackett and Jennifer Tackett Henderson in 1975.

Peri is survived by her husband Ray Shapansky of 41 years. They met in 1984 and married on Oct. 4, 1986. She is also survived by her daughter Michele Leann Laswell 46, her son Micheal Lee Stewart, 47 and her daughter Sateeva Shapansky, 47; her sister Jennifer Henderson and brother Lon Tackett; her nine beautiful grandchildren who were her life and she loved so very much: Kolby Stewart, Kwinton Stewart, Chase Stewart, Cameron Stewart, Noah Stephenson, Clayton Shapanky, Blanka Volerio, Santiago Volerio and Valeria Volerio.

Peri was one of the strongest souls I have ever known, she loved time with her family and she loved the outdoors. She spent a lifetime of camping and hunting and fishing, and she was one of the greatest hunters I knew. She loved music and it was very much a part of her life. Peri has many accomplishments in her life, but there is one she was always so proud of. In southeast Alaska, Ketchikan, Peri was the community development specialist, and she helped thousands of people after being laid off from work. She wrote and created a program to help people that were laid off from a job they spent years in, she got them training and even sent them back to college to open a new chapter in their life. She worked closely with the governor at the time Toney Knoles. The program she created is now used across the entire United States of America in the Department of Labor.

My beautiful Mother, I prayed for strength, healing, and God granted mercy and peace. Strength isn’t always loud, but instead quiet and calm. You, my mother, are whole again and no longer suffering. You are with God and our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ and surrounded by a love that we cannot comprehend. You are with all our loved ones in heaven and finally at peace. We will all see you again when it’s our time to go home. Until then we love you and we will all miss you so very much.

In honor of My mother, I dedicate “Free Bird” by Lenard Skynyrd. You are free, my beautiful mother.

A celebration of Life will be announced to family and friends around the end of November to the beginning of December.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.