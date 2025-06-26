Pauline Ruth Easter

Pauline Ruth (Fredericks) Easter, passed away June 18, 2025, in her hometown of Aberdeen, surrounded by her children. As she held us when we came into this world it was our privilege, as her children, to hold her as she left this one.

Pauline was delivered by the Christmas Stork on Dec. 25, 1949 to her parents in Madison, Wisconsin. She spent most of her early years there before her family moved to Grayland, Washington. She was a proud graduate of Ocosta High School in 1969, and later graduated from Grays Harbor College with her Associate of Arts Degree in 1990.

Pauline met her husband, Don Easter, in Grayland in 1968 and were married on Jan. 26, 1969. They lived in Grayland for a time before moving to Aberdeen, where they made their home and celebrated 51 years of marriage before Don’s passing in 2020.

She enjoyed many things in life such as crocheting, sewing, going to the casino, reading, visiting with the neighbors, spending time with her dog Moses, as well as watching old TV shows and putting together Lego sets. Pauline loved the colors blue and lilac. She also loved going to the grocery store and joking with the staff. Pauline absolutely loved the Green Bay Packers. One of her favorite memories was going to a Green Bay Packers vs Seahawks game. She had also developed a taste for traveling and enjoyed going to new places.

Pauline is survived by her children Michele (Ken) Housden, Matt (Kim) Easter, and Tina (Jeff) Miles; grandchildren Mitch (Tricia) Housden, Cierra Housden, Shayna (Curtis) Steinhauer, Brooke (Zach) Joaquin, Natalie Miles, Alanna Miles, Riley Easter, and Gracie Easter; as well as great-grandchildren Karson Housden, John Steinhauer, and Cade Joaquin. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Easter in 2020 and her daughter Elizabeth “Lisa” Easter in 2015.

Pauline was a great believer in doing acts of kindness to others and always had a joke and smile ready. She loved making gifts for everyone and anyone. Pauline was a loving and doting mother and nana, and was extremely proud of her children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

God, grant me the Serenity to accept the things I can not change, Courage to change the things I can and Wisdom to know the difference.

Pauline will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cosmopolis, Washington. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.