Pauline Burton, 79, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2026, with her friends by her side. She was born on May 21, 1946, and spent much of her life in Aberdeen, Washington, a community she proudly called home.

Pauline worked for the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office until her well-earned retirement, after which she continued to stay active and deeply connected to the people around her. She was an avid bowler for many years, participating in travel leagues and enjoying the camaraderie of the sport. She was also active with Relay for Life, giving her time and energy to causes close to her heart.

Above all, Pauline cherished friendship. She was surrounded by many dear friends with whom she shared laughter, travel, and countless fun memories that filled her life with joy and meaning.

She is survived by her sons, Ed Muhlhauser (Jaime) of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Jeff Muhlhauser (Heidi) of Humptulips, Washington; brother Raymond Arndt of Astoria, Oregon five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Burton; her parents, Leonard Arndt and Annette Ames; her brother, Leonard “Tiny” Arndt; and her sister-in-law, Kathleen Arndt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at p.m. at the 40 & 8 Club in Aberdeen, Washington, where friends and family are invited to gather, remember, and honor Pauline’s life.

Pauline will be laid to rest on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at Mount Angeles Cemetery in Port Angeles, Washington, where she will be placed alongside her beloved parents.