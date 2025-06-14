Patrick Andrew Walczyk, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on May 30, 2025, surrounded by family in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Patrick Andrew Walczyk, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on May 30, 2025, surrounded by family in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Patrick was born March 1, 1934, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Andrew Walczyk and Sylvia (Baretich) Walczyk. Patrick attended schools in Aberdeen, graduating with the Aberdeen High School Class of 1952. During school years he would go to work on the weekends with his dad building spur roads and landings, where his incredible mechanical skills showed.

After graduation Pat worked for Woody Lohr Logging Company. He then went to work for Mayr Bros Logging working in the heavy equipment shop where he was known to go back to work after hours to finish a piece of equipment that was needed the following day.

He married Jeanne Pearson on June 19, 1955. They bought the house next to his parents where, when he was not at work, he was always making home improvements that are still visible today. He and Jeanne relocated to Lake Oswego, Oregon where they bought and lived in the same home for over 66 years raising their four children.

Patrick worked for Welliver Plumbing, then went to work as a heavy equipment operator for C.W. McCallen Construction and later Bones Construction Company. He enjoyed his work and took great pride in his job assignments. He retired from Bones Construction at age 74.

Patrick was a wonderful father, grandpa- (papa) and friend. He was always happy to visit with anyone, and he genuinely listened with interest to what you had to share. He was a father figure to many kids in the neighborhood and the friends of his kids. He watched these kids grow up leaving a meaningful impression on them. They would stop by to say hello to him whenever they were in town. It is without saying he will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in the hearts of his family and friends who were blessed to have him touch their life.

Patrick is survived by his four children: son Greg (Karen) Walczyk of Hoquiam; daughter Leslie Walczyk of Wilsonville, Oregon; daughter Kerry Walczyk (Brian) of Tualatin, Oregon; son Kevin (Elizabeth) Walczyk of McMinnville, Oregon; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Patrick’s passing was preceded by his wife (Jeanne), parents (Andy and Sylvia Walczyk), sister (Barbara Siemion); and brother (Michael Walczyk).

A funeral service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Finley–Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 6801 SW Sunset Hwy in Portland, Oregon where he will be inurnment with his wife Jeanne.