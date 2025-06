A memorial Mass for Grayland resident Patricia Lynn Schaeffer, who died March 13, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 5, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Aberdeen.

A memorial Mass for Grayland resident Patricia Lynn Schaeffer, who died March 13, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 5, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Aberdeen with a luncheon following.

Arrangements were by Harrison Family Mortuary in Aberdeen.