Patricia Dotson Stamateou (age 91) passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2025, in the presence of her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1934, in Sydney, Montana, to Gayea and Con Fredrick Dotson. She resided in Sydney and subsequently moved to Bremerton, Avalon on Catalina Island, Port Angeles, Seattle and ultimately Aberdeen, Washington.

Patricia married James Stamateou on Aug 8, 1954, in Port Angeles, Washington and they welcomed three children during their 69-year marriage. Jim passed away on Oct 15, 2023.

Patricia stayed home with her family in the ’50s and ’60s, but as her children grew older, she worked as a travel agent, owning and running Forbes Travel Agency in Aberdeen, Washington. This provided Pat and Jim with many travel opportunities to see the world.

Over the years Patricia participated in Children’s Orthopedic Guild, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (Hoquiam), St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (Aberdeen), and PEO chapter BC, and she was an avid bridge player.

Patricia is survived by her three children, Geri Scott (Aberdeen), Laurie Wagner (Port Orchard) and Jim Stamateou (Seattle), She was surrounded by a large extended family including sons-in-law Fred Scott, Kurt Wagner (d. 2012) and Guy Besner, grandchildren Kyle Scott, Ryan Scott (Lindsey), Jessica Wagner-Smith (Ryan) and Tasha Madden (Nate) and nine great-grandchildren, her pride and joy.

Patricia will be remembered fondly by her family and friends. At her request, there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made to the PEO Chapter BC Scholarship Fund or St. Andrew’s Episcopal church in Aberdeen, Washington.