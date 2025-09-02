It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Patricia Ann Heath, who died peacefully on Aug. 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

Pat was born on March 22, 1937, in Herrick, South Dakota, to Cecil E. Green and Mathilda (Beiermann) Green. She spent her early years in Naper, Nebraska, with her seven siblings before the family moved to South Bend, Washington. Pat graduated from South Bend High School in 1954.

A meticulous bookkeeper, Pat worked for Graves Accounting for eight years before spending 40 years with Harbor Rock. In 1970, she married Larry Heath and became a loving stepmother to his four boys: Mickey, Denny, Doug and Steve.

Family was everything to Pat. She lovingly hosted countless holidays and family gatherings, always creating a warm and welcoming home. As a devoted grandmother, she celebrated every milestone and accomplishment of her grandchildren.

Pat’s deep faith guided her life. A dedicated member of the Catholic Church and the Altar Society, she generously gave her time — making Christmas wreaths, cooking meals, baking and helping in any way she could.

She loved playing games — especially Pinochle with her girlfriends and dominoes with her grandkids. Her joyful spirit, kind heart, and vibrant red hair made her unforgettable.

She is survived by sons Denny, Doug (Rene), and Steve (Kaye); her brother Robert; sister Jeannette; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, son Mickey, brothers Marvin, Kenneth, and Dennis and sisters Caroline and Sharon.

Pat will be remembered for her endless love, gentle kindness, and radiant smile. While she may no longer be with us, her love remains strong in her boys, who are eternally grateful for the love, care, and adoration she bestowed upon them. We take comfort knowing she is walking beside God in eternal peace.

There will be a private viewing for the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Bayview Funeral Home in Raymond. The Rosary will be read at 11:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Raymond, followed by Mass at noon. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Menlo Fern Hill Cemetery in Raymond followed by a reception back at the church at 1:45 p.m.