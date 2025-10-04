Aberdeen resident Orville Rupp Wiseman passed away at Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 19, 2025, at the age of 90.

Aberdeen resident Orville Rupp Wiseman passed away at Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 19, 2025, at the age of 90.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1934, in Aberdeen, Washington, to parents Orville Wiseman and Elinor (Shaw) Wiseman. He was raised in Albany, Oregon, and graduated from Albany High School before getting his master’s degree in education from Oregon State University. On Aug. 15, 1964, he married Jeanne Doughty in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. That same year, Orville and Jeanne moved to the Grays Harbor area, where he worked as a teacher for the Aberdeen School District for 36 years. Orville served in the United States Navy from Dec. 15, 1953, until Dec. 14, 1961.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jeanne (Doughty ) Wiseman of Aberdeen; sons Peter (Margie) Wiseman of Snohomish, Washington, and Jon (Debbie) Wiseman of Liberty Lake, Washington; daughter Stacie (Eric) Walczyk of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren Logan (Chelsea), Alyson (Chris)Beckel, Enzo, Reagan, Andrew, and Olivia and great-grandson Cooper Beckel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Elinor Wiseman, and sisters Joy Duffy, Virginia Wake and Mary Cowgill.

Donations can be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital in honor of Orville.

An open house will be held in Orville’s honor on Sunday, Oct. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen Rotary Log Pavilion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.