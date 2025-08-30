Noreen Mary Dotson, 89, of Satsop, Washington, passed away peacefully at The Beehive Retirement Community in McCleary.

Noreen Mary Dotson, 89, of Satsop, Washington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 16, at The Beehive Retirement Community in McCleary. She was born June 15, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles Bellon and Mary Agnes (Noonan) Bellon.

Noreen was raised in Nebish, Minnesota before moving to Washington where she built her life and raised her family. She was a graduate of Elma High School. On Dec. 26, 1957, she married the love of her life, Lee Dotson, in Elma, Washington. Together they built a life filled with love, family, and community until Lee’s passing.

For many years, Noreen worked as a commercial loan lender at National Bank of Commerce in Elma. She was respected for her professionalism, dedication, and the kindness she showed to both colleagues and clients.

Outside of work, Noreen was active in the Thursday Embroidery Club in Satsop and cherished the friendships she built there. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with loved ones. Her warm spirit and gentle humor will be remembered by all who knew her.

Noreen is survived by her son, William (Samantha) Dotson of Elma; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Dotson, and brothers James Bellon and Chuck Bellon.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Beehive for the care and compassion they provided.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.