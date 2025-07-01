Nona Gail Gregor Hunt, age 80, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, June 14, 2025, in Puyallup, Washington. She was born Sept. 2, 1944, in Aberdeen, Washington; a daughter of the late Henry and Vera Gregor of the Wishkah Valley. Nona attended Hoquiam High School and graduated from Wishkah Valley School in 1962. Nona was preceded in death by her husband Stephen William Hunt and stepson Tracy Harwood.

Nona left behind her children, Bobbi (Joseph) Marcy, Tony (Paula) Parker, Lori (Larry) Holman, Trent (Kristi) Harwood and Denise (Kent) McGahey; 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She also is survived by a sister Judi Carter and brother Ralph Gregor.

She had an extensive career as a Real Estate Broker, beginning her career in Grays Harbor County before moving to Puyallup in 1981 and purchasing a Century 21 Real Estate Office. She later sold this business but continued to work in Real Estate Offices in the Puyallup area until she retired in 2018. Nona was an excellent cook, enjoyed hosting dinner parties and travelling with her friends and family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 18, at Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel on 15124 Main St E. in Sumner. A Celebration of Life will follow at noon at Farm 12, 3303 8th Ave SE in Puyallup.