Nina May Morris died at home in Tacoma on Sept. 3, 2025, with the love of her family surrounding her.

Nina was born in Seattle, Sept. 7, 1940, the only daughter of Ted and DeLoras Murphy.

Ted and DeLoras instilled the values of hard work, humility, good humor, and perseverance in Nina and her brothers, Rex, Don and Gene. Their childhood was spent in Entiat where Nina’s brothers taught her to eat fast and run fast.

Nina married Ross Catterall in July 1958. They had three children, Lisa, Stacie, and Chris. During their first 12 years of marriage, they lived in Seattle. In 1970, Nina and Ross moved to Ocean Shores, where Ross became a commercial fisherman and Nina worked at the local grocery. She was a warm, sweet person with a ready friendly smile and a knack for remembering everyone in town. Nina and Ross knew no strangers and their home was full of friends, laughter, and lots of fish. Nina and Ross celebrated 33 years of marriage before he died in 1991.

After nearly 20 years at the grocery store, Nina took a job at the Ocean Shores Library, where she was happily surrounded by books and friends. In June 1996, she married Dick Morris. They soon moved to Tacoma, closer to her children and grandchildren. Nina and Dick spent sunnier winters at their second home in Arizona. There, they enjoyed hosting family and friends. Nina embraced being a hostess and an artist, taking up drawing, painting, and sewing. She was a dedicated member of the community mahjong and cribbage groups. Nina and Dick also travelled extensively with their close friends. Just short of their 27th anniversary, Dick died at their home in Tacoma, and Nina was widowed a second time.

Nina spent her last two years living with her daughter Stacie, across the street from her son Chris. When she wasn’t solving Wordle or watching crime dramas, she avidly followed her family and friends on social media. Nina was a cribbage champion and a solitaire addict. She loved chocolate, dogs, and bargain hunting.

She is survived by her brother Gene( Kay); her three children Lisa (Bob), Stacie (Robert) and Chris (Stacy); her seven grandchildren: Jessica, Jace, Tanzy, Ellie, Anna, Jake, and Brydon; and her five great-grandchildren: Alden, Finn, Anze, Evie, and Owen. Nina eagerly awaited her sixth great-grandchild Baby Bevan.

Nina will be greatly missed. She loved well and was well loved. Please remember her in every hand of cribbage you play, in fun sized candy wrappers, and in the salty ocean air.

A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Ocean Shores Library.