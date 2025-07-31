Nellie Janette Jenkins, 86, of McCleary, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, after a long and fulfilling life surrounded by love.

Born on June 17, 1939, in Brownsville, Oregon, to Orville and Nora Whipple (Nichols), Nellie was a woman of grace, resilience, and endless creativity. She brought six beautiful children into the world: Carla, Don, Kim, Robyn, Regina, and Michael, whom she loved deeply and supported with unwavering devotion.

Years later, while working at The Elks Lodge, Nellie met the love of her life, William “Bill” Jenkins. They married on July 18, 1983, in Ocean Shores, Washington, beginning a wonderful chapter together. Nellie and Bill made their home in Ocean Shores, where they built countless memories.

Nellie was truly a jack of all trades and an accomplished businesswoman. She owned and operated several successful businesses, including Captain’s Galley, Barnacle Bill’s, and Janelle’s Dress Shop in Ocean Shores, as well as Trios in Hoquiam. Her entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and dedication left a lasting mark on each community she served.

After Bill’s passing in 2016, Nellie moved to McCleary, Washington, where she continued to fill her days with joy and purpose. She loved gardening, interior decorating, and landscaping, transforming her yards into breathtaking sanctuaries complete with ponds and bridges she built herself. Nellie was also an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, leaving behind beautiful handmade treasures for her family.

She is survived by her loving children Carla, Don, Kim, Robyn, Regina, and Michael, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her brand-new great-great-grandchild, all of whom were her pride and joy.

An urn committal will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery, where Nellie will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Bill. The family invites you to share memories and messages of condolence at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.